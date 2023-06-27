Glo congratulates Eze Anaba as NGE president

Eze Anaba

TELECOMMUNICATIONS giant, Globacom Limited, yesterday, congratulated Vanguard Editor, Mr. Eze Anaba, over his election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE.

Globacom, in a statement by its Chief Marketing Communications Officer, Charles Jenarius, said Anaba’s emergence as president of the guild is a laudable development worthy of celebration by all who value the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The statement reads: “We write to rejoice with you and the entire Management and Staff of Vanguard Newspapers on your recent election as the President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, NGE. Your emergence as president of the guild is a laudable development worthy of celebration by all who value the fourth estate of the realm.

“We are particularly pleased to note that you were elected by an overwhelming majority, an indication of your wide acceptance by members of the guild. Given your impressive antecedents in the journalism profession, we have no doubt that you will carry out your pledge to reposition the guild to promote ethical standards and capacity building in journalism.

“We congratulate you on the well deserved honour, and pray God to keep and guide you and your team in the discharge of your duties.”