GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria calls for homegrown digital innovations to be selected at Techmybiz Pitch-a-thon

GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria Calls for Homegrown Digital Innovations to be Selected at the Techmybiz Pitch-a-thon

The GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (DTC Nigeria) is excited to announce the official call for applications for digital innovators to participate in its groundbreaking Techmybiz initiative.

GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria (DTC Nigeria), which is jointly funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH with NITDA as a key implementing partner.

GIZ/DTC Nigeria is dedicated to advancing digitalization and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, with a strong focus on empowering the Nigerian economy to harness digital innovations for the growth and enhancement of the overall innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Techmybiz is an end-to-end digital transformation process implemented with the Innovation Support Network (ISN) and it specifically aims to identify and showcase digital solutions developed by Nigerian innovators that are targeted at MSMEs.

Selected solutions will have the potential to address various challenges faced by MSMEs and enhance their operational efficiency, productivity, and overall growth.

Digital innovators, entrepreneurs, and start-ups are encouraged to submit their digital innovations to participate in the Techmybiz initiative. 30 solutions will be selected for further development with project support at the Techmybiz pitch-a-thon in July 2023.

The innovators of the winning solutions will be supported with acceleration, market awareness and promotion, as well as facilitating and matchmaking with MSMEs for adoption.

The solutions should be specifically designed or adaptable for MSMEs and address critical pain points. Participating innovators will have the opportunity to further develop their solutions, and gain market access and exposure to a wider market.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit this website (techmybiz.org/register) for detailed information on the application process, evaluation criteria, and submission guidelines. The deadline for submitting applications is 30th June 2023.

By participating in the Techmybiz initiative, digital innovators have the chance to make a significant impact on the Nigerian MSME sector and contribute to the country’s digital transformation journey.

The showcased solutions will have the potential to revolutionize the way MSMEs operate, drive economic growth, and foster innovation in Nigeria.

For more information on the GIZ/Digital Transformation Center Nigeria, please email us at: [email protected]