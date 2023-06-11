Ghanian artist, Yartti releases self-produced single ‘Ben Dover’

Yartti is known by friends and collaborators for his expressive music, and he has taken this a step further by producing, writing and laying vocals on his new single “ Ben Dover”

Yartti has been building his sound around an ideology he defines as “afroculture”. To him, Afroculture means taking all the elements of sounds around like hiphop, highlife, jazz, soul etc and infusing them into the catchy vibes of Afrobeats. Truly, the Afro elements take a shine in Ben Dover, his recently released single.

Yartti started out as a music producer but is now comfortable in his songwriting and performance skin, and right now, after the release of Ben Dover, he is prepared to go on a world mission to take his sound which he describes as ‘Afroculture’ to every corner of the planet and beyond. With Ben Dover, it is expected that he cements his name in the minds of his listeners, simultaneously positioning himself for collaborations and commissions.

Yartti’s distinct sound, rooted in his ideology of “afroculture,” seamlessly blends elements from genres like hip-hop, highlife, jazz, and soul into the vibrant rhythms of Afrobeats. This fusion of influences shines throughout “Ben Dover,” captivating listeners and accumulating an impressive half a million streams across all streaming platforms. Anticipation builds for Yartti’s upcoming release, “Lockdown,” scheduled to drop on June 20th with bouncy vibes and energetic rhythm. “Lockdown” promises to cater to a range of moods including chill vibes and a party atmosphere. Yartti continues to make waves as a rising star in the Afrobeat, Pop, Dancehall and Alternative R&B genres, representing the rich musical cultures of Africa and the Caribbeans .