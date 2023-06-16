Ghanaian economy shows signs of stability – IMF

A staff team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said that Ghana’s economy has started showing signs of stability after the start of the IMF’s three-year support program.

In a statement released after a week-long working visit to the West African country, the IMF team said Ghana currently sees softening inflation, an increase in international reserves, and a less volatile exchange rate.

The team attributed the positive signs to the Ghanaian government’s timely restructuring with creditors.

“It is essential to secure the expected benefits of the Fund-supported program.”

Ghana has been grappling with a severe debt overhang, soaring inflation, and continuous currency depreciation, coupled with worsening living conditions for Ghanaians since 2022.

That prompted the Ghanaian government to turn to the IMF for a bailout.

The IMF executive board approved a three billion U.S. dollar loan for Ghana on May 17 to support the government’s reform program that focused on restoring macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability.

“With wide-ranging reforms aimed at building resilience and laying the foundation for more robust and inclusive growth.”