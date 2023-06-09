Gbajabiamila perfect fit for CoS’ job – APC group

Gbajabiamila

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Professionals Council has said the appointment of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff, CoS, to President Bola Tinubu, is well deserved, describing him as most qualified for the job.

The council, in a congratulatory message by its National Secretary, Ekundayo Decker, explained that the appointment was well deserved considering Gbajabiamila’s 20 years of legislative experience and effective representation in the House of Representatives.

Decker stressed that Gbajabiamila’s eye for probity and paying attention to details stands him out and makes him a perfect fit for the job.

According to him, “His vision, probity, and legislative prowess have been instrumental in driving positive change and advancing the interests of our great nation.

“As the Speaker of the House of Representatives, he was an inspiring example of leadership, guiding others to achieve remarkable milestones.

“On behalf of our board led by Ambassador, Seyi Bamigbade, we congratulate the Speaker on his new assignment in national service.

“As he assumes the responsibilities of Chief of Staff, we have no doubt that he will bring the same level of dedication, integrity, and astute decision-making to his new role, forging meaningful partnerships that will shape policies and drive progress at the highest level of government.”