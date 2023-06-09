Gbajabiamila, Namdas, others laud Adefisoye for sterling contribution in the 9th assembly

By Olayinka Ajayi

Speaker of the just concluded 9th House Representative and Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu has joined other senators to commend a member who represented Idanre/Ifedore federal constituency of Ondo State, Tajudeen Adefisoye, for his sterling contribution as Deputy Chairman of Committees in the House.

In his valedictory speech, he assured that he would work in his new role as the Chief of Staff to the President to ensure a cordial and productive relationship between the executive and legislative arms of government.

In the same vein, Chairman of the House Committee on Army, Abdulrazak Namdas, said, “I am glad that I worked with Small Alhaji as my Deputy Chairman in the Army Committee. He is a great guy who wasted no time convincing everyone of his smarts, brilliance, innovative skills, and patriotic zeal for national duties. He was always up and doing throughout our time of oversight assignments. I truly found most of his suggestions and advice very useful. Let me tell you today that our much talked about great achievements in the Army Committee were joint efforts. But it will be most unfair on my part if I fail to acknowledge the immense contributions of Adefisoye to our success story in the Army Committee.”

Also speaking, Jaha Ahmed said, “There is no doubt that Small Alhaji stands out as the best Deputy Chairman of our committees in the 9th Assembly. He is a highly calculative and proactive legislator who is never short of great, productive, and innovative ideas. It was commendable that he seamlessly worked and cooperated with the Chairman of the Army Committee, and these efforts yielded the desired result, which has led to improved performance and better delivery by our Nigerian”.