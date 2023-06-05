Gbajabiamila, Akume’s appointments well deserved – APC chieftain

Gbajabiamila

By Dickson Omobola

All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial candidate, for Anambra Central Senatorial zone, Chief Kodilichukwu Okelekwe, on Monday, congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila and Senator George Akume on their appointments as Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and Secretary to Government of the Federal, SGF, respectively.

Okelekwe, in a congratulatory message to Gbajabiamila, said the speaker’s appointment as Chief of Staff to the President “has been generally applauded because having successfully moderated the House of Representatives.”

The APC stalwart said: “He is well fitted to oversee the hob and clearing house for the governance of our nation. We have no doubts that you will bring your expertise and wealth of experience to bear on this pivotal role at the centre of national governance.”

Describing Akume’s appointment as well deserved, Okelekwe expressed satisfaction that the SGF’s wealth of experience in the Executive arm, as a two time governor, as well as in the legislature as a member of the Nigerian Senate has prepared for the tasks of governance..

He said: “This is a vast and critical role, being the general coordinator as well as the vital link and liaison with all stakeholders and institutions of governance in this country.

“We are reassured that your wealth of experience both in governance and in the legislature has adequately prepared you for this very challenging and critical role in pursuit of great success in governance and development of our nation.”