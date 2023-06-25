Gbajabiamila @61: You taught me national politics – Gagdi

Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Immediate past Chairman of the 9th House of Representatives Committee on Navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi has described Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as one of the best leaders in Nigeria whose wealth of experience in national politics has imparted many included himself.

Gadgi who was one of the frontline aspirants in the speakership tussle of the 10th National Assembly before he eventually stepped down for Hon. Tajudeen Abbas who eventually emerged the winner further describe Gbajabiamila as his brother and mentor.

Gagdi’s remarks were contained in a statement he personally signed to salute Gbajabiamila, the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives and currently, the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who clocked 61 years today.

He wrote: “Today marks the 61st birthday anniversary of an egalitarian and a Pan-Nigerian of unequalled credentials.

“Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives and one of the best in the nation’s history, the Chief of Staff to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and my very boss and mentor in the business of legislative activism.

“From my first day in the House of Representatives, you took me as a little brother and imparted in me your wealth of experience in national politics, moulding me into an all-round legislator with dexterity in all aspects of my duties as the representative of the people of Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency.

“There is no better time to celebrate you than on this auspicious occasion of your birthday.

“I appreciate your immeasurable impact in my life and I am ever grateful for your mentorship.

“As you look forward to serving your fatherland in a more demanding capacity, I pray Almighty Allah to grant you the enablement to discharge your duty in the most beneficial manner to the generality of Nigerians.

“This is wishing you a joyous birthday celebration and more prosperous years in sound health.”