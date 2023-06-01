Ganduje, Sanwo-olu, Uzodinma, other governors visit Buhari in Daura

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Executive Governor of Katsina State, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda alongside other Governors visited former Nigeria President, Muhammadu Buhari, in Daura, Katsina State.

The meeting was held behind closed doors, Vanguard learnt that it was centred on the national interest.

The delegation includes Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Babajide Sanwo Olu, Lagos State; Abdullahi Sule, Nasarawa State; Bala Muhammad, Bauchi State; Hope Uzodinma, Imo State and the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam.

Others in attendance were former Governors of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello; Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru; Kebbi State, Sen. Atiku Bagudu; Plateau State, Barr Simon Lalong and that of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.