Ganduje laments stoppage of 10,000 workers’ salaries by Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The immediate past governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed lamentation over the suspension of salaries of 10,000 workers he employed by the government of Abba Kabir Yusuf.

This is contained in a statement issued by the former Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba on Wednesday to rejoice with the people of the state on Eid-el-Kabir.

Ganduje also said that the suspension of the worker’s salaries has generated fears in the state civil service for possible layoffs at a time when people are striving to survive.

“At this period of Eid Adha celebrations, the NNPP stopped the salaries of over 10, 000 workers employed by the former administration under flimsy and unacceptable reasons.

“The salary stoppage, which also affected workers, particularly teachers some of whom were employed more than three months ago, has generated palpable fears in the state civil service for possible layoffs in other sectors of the state service.

“I wish to express concern over the cancellation of the promotion of civil servants in the school teachers category and payment of their salaries based on their former grade levels.

“The harsh policy of the state government did not come as a surprise because, they started this to pursue their plan for a lower wage, bearing in mind the ongoing negotiations of new minimum wage, which they once described as an All Progressives Congress (APC) manifesto.

“The measure was also pointing at their plan to sack the teachers and replace them with their members.

“While further sending felicitations to the people of the state I enjoin Muslims to learn from the lessons of sacrifice which the Eid Adha teaches.

“I also stress the need for unity, understanding and support for one another particularly in this period of economic problem,” Ganduje said.