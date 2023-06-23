Ganduje is not worried about Dollar video investigation – Ex-commissioner

A former commissioner for information in Kano state, Muhammad Garuba said former governor of Kano, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration is not worried with the decision of the current state government to reopen the investigation of the dollar video that purportedly depicts him (Ganduje) receiving bribes.

Garuba was reacting to the Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti Corruption Commission, Barrister Muhuyi Magajin Rimin-Gado’s threat to reopen the investigation against Ganduje.

The former commissioner noted that his former principal is not worried as the case is still in court.

Garuba also told BBC Hausa that if the former governor is summoned, he will consult with legal experts to ascertain the appropriate course of action.

He said, “Every incumbent governor, deputy governor or president has immunity. Now that limit is no more. The commission will do what is necessary.

“The matter is currently being handled by the court, and being a lawyer himself, Muhuyi is well aware of the appropriate actions to take.

“We are closely observing the situation to see how it unfolds. As a lawyer, Muhuyi is best equipped to determine whether he has the legal authority to investigate the matter that is before the court.

“I had spoken to Governor Ganduje, he remains unconcerned by the situation. This is strictly a legal matter,” he said.