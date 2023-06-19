Ganduje insists his govt spent over N20bn on foreign PG scholarship scheme

Ganduje

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

The administration of former Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Ganduje had spent over N20 billion on 111, 687 indigent students for overseas postgraduate foreign scholarship in 14 countries, five private universities, the Nigerian Law School and other internal universities from June 2015 to March 2023.

This is in response to a recent statement by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) led government in Kano claiming that the Ganduje regime had abandoned the scholarship programs introduced by former governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs under the Ganduje administration, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this in a statement against the background of a false claim by the NNPP that Ganduje had not paid foreign scholarship in his eight years two-term administration in the state.

He said the amount covered tuition fees, upkeep, accommodation, and air ticket, among others, was earmarked for students of postgraduate foreign scholarship in India, Malaysia, Egypt, Cyprus, China, Turkey, Uganda, United Kingdom, Togo, Ireland, Gambia, Ukraine as well as internal universities.

Malam Garba said available records indicate that in addition to the above, the former administration also sponsored 50 lecturers from its two universities and other tertiary institutions for their doctorate degrees in French prestigious universities under a programme jointly carried out between the French and Kano state governments.

The commissioner pointed out that over N600 million was also spent on the joint tuition-free postgraduate scholarship between the state government and the French Embassy in Nigeria.

He said it was unfortunate that the present government in the state was laying claims to the success of the foreign and local scholarship, while it left a burden of about $28 million and over N6 billion respectively, which the Ganduje administration had settled more than 80 per cent of it.

Malam Garba stated further that the postgraduate students were sent in three batches to top-ranking universities in France and some European countries, mostly to study science-related courses.

The commissioner further stated that the Ganduje administration re-introduced the payment of scholarship allowances to indigenous students attending Nigerian universities and other tertiary institutions, which was completely abandoned by the Kwankwaso administration between 2011 and 2015.

He added under the scheme, the sum of N865.4 million was disbursed as scholarship allowances and provision of logistics for the payment exercise to indigenous students in the five Emirates across the 44 local governments of the state.

Garba said the former administration also reviewed upward by 50 per cent scholarship allowances to the students of the state.