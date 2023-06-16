Ganduje commiserates with victims Daula Hotel building collapse

Ganduje

…says victims of demolition innocent

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commiserated with families of the victims of the half way demolished building of the Daula Hotel in the state.

In a statement signed by the former commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Kano state, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor stated that the incident and the attendant death and injuries are regrettable and a huge loss to the state.

He prays that Allah gives the family of the dead victim the fortitude to bear the loss and quick recovery for the injured.

The governor said the victims were said to be scavengers scouting for irons rods from the debris of the building demolished halfway by the state government in a destruction spree of landed properties it embarked upon since assumption of office on May 29.

Ganduje expressed regrets over theft of properties by looters from several demolished buildings in different parts of the state capital.

The statement also commiserated with properties owners who legally acquired and developed for business and other purposes but were destroyed by the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) government in the state without any form of investigation.

It explained that the governor was of the view that since some of the owners have gone to the court to seek legal redress, he remain confident that justice would be served.