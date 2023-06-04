Gagdi hails Gbajabiamila, Akume on appointment as Chief of Staff, SGF

Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, Abuja

The Chairman of the House Committee on Navy and top aspirant for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Gagdi, has felicitated the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on his appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Gagdi who expressed happiness over the choice of the Speaker said he had no reservation about Gbajabiamila’s competence and ability to support Tinubu to achieve his lofty plans for the growth and development of Nigeria.

Gadgi added that he was confident that as a seasoned lawmaker that has well over 20 years experience in the workings of the Legislature, Gbajabiamila will work to create a productive relationship between the two arms of government that will ultimately benefit the Nigerian people.

In the same vein, Gagdi also applauded the appointment of Senator George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and former Deputy Governor of Jigawa, Ibrahim Hadejia, as Deputy Chief of Staff.

He noted that the persons appointed demonstrated Tinubu’s resolve to appoint only competent persons that can perform optimally for the overall good of the country.

The lawmaker prayed that Almighty God will grant them wisdom to discharge their duties effectively.