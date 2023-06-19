G7 PDP officials join APC in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie,Owerri

The seven former Imo state executive members of the Peoples Democratic Party, who resigned from their positions last Sunday, have dumped the PDP and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state.

They made this known in a statement to newsmen in Owerri on Monday after they met with Imo state governor Hope Uzodimma at the government house.

According to them, they left the party

because of violence and intimidation and threats to assassinate them.

The seven PDP members include; Sir Martins Ejiogu (State Deputy Chairman)Hon (Nze) Ray Emeaña (State Secretary)Comrade Greg G.O.C. Nwadike (State Youth Leader)Collins Opurozor (State Publicity Secretary) Hon. Chief Mrs. Maria Mbakwe (State Woman Leader) Barr. Josiah Eze (State Treasurer), Barr. Chibuisi Obido (State Vice Chairman, Orlu Zone).

According to them, “Your Excellency, we are here to inform you that we have come to join you in your patriotic and tenacious drive at transforming Imo State in infrastructure, economy, and social status. We have come to be admitted into the All Progressive Congress, APC, and your Prosperity administration where accountability, inclusivity, and a burning desire to make Imo state better are the order of the day.

“Besides, we are tired of being under a torn umbrella that can no longer shield us from the vagaries of the economic and political weather. We have come to receive the broom so that we could sweep away the evil that held us captive and threatened our lives in the hands of an unscrupulous dictator whose stock in trade is violence.

“Your Excellency, yesterday, we addressed a World Press conference wherein we cataloged our reasons why we dumped the opposition People’s Democratic Party ( PDP). The name of the party became a misnomer because of the dictatorial tendencies of one man who could not decide on being either a national secretary or a candidate of the party in the state. It is noteworthy that many founders and stakeholders of PDP in Imo State have deserted the party because of the greed of one man.

“The man who claimed to be a PDP Governorship candidate could not pay the rent for the party’s office. He could not pay staff salaries. He could not fund the party. All he wanted and still want is naked power to Lord it over everybody. Those who refused to submit to him were targeted for elimination.”

“Your Excellency, we could have endured this modern dictator if he had not introduced violence and intimidation into the mix. Is it, not a dramatic irony that a man who claims he was contesting the governorship to “keep imo safe again” is the one unleashing violence on innocent PDP members who disagree with him on principles and methodology?

“Now, in the words of Prof Ola Rotimi in his epic play, the “gods are not to blame” If a crocodile can eat its eggs, what will it not do to the flesh of the frog?” Imagine such a man becoming a GOVERNOR! In a nutshell, we left PDP to escape assassination. We left PDP because of the inertia of one man. We left PDP because of a lack of internal democracy. And we left PDP because the usurper can NEVER win the forthcoming governorship election,” they said.