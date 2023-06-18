FX Unification: Nwokolo lists long-term benefits of new policy

…urges investors’ understanding

By Gabriel Olawale

Managing Director of Nigeria’s fast-growing lubricants and engine oil firm, CDN Oil and Lubricants Limited, Dr. Daniel Nwokolo, has enumerated the long-term benefits of the foreign exchange rates unification on businesses and the nation’s economy, reassuring of the firm’s commitment to innovatively navigate the short term challenges brought about by the transformative policy shift in the best interest of its investors and other stakeholders.

Nwokolo who spoke to journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, noted that while the policy has resulted in changes in the prices of products, CDN Oil remains committed to navigating the new business phase and seizing the opportunities it presents.

He further reassured that the firm will continue to assess market conditions, develop strategies, and explore new avenues to maintain profitability, safeguard investors’ interests, and ensure the long-term growth of the company.

Listing the gains that the unified exchange rate regime offers to the nation’s economy, Nwokolo said the policy will enhance liquidity in the foreign exchange market, reduce uncertainty, boost investors’ confidence, and create a more transparent and efficient foreign exchange market, among others.

According to him, “The recent exchange rate unification policy by the federal government will mark a significant milestone in the country’s economic development in the long run. The policy holds great promise for businesses and the overall stability and growth of the nation’s economy.

“The unified exchange rate will enhance investor confidence by eliminating the uncertainties and complexities associated with multiple exchange rates as investors will have greater clarity and predictability in their financial decisions, which will attract more domestic and foreign investment.

“It will further reduce speculative activities in the foreign exchange market and minimize the risk of currency volatility thereby encouraging long-term planning and investment which would ultimately translate to sustainable economic growth and improved living standards for Nigerians, among other long-term benefits.

The Managing Director further noted, “Amidst the positive impacts of the exchange rate unification, we must acknowledge that the new policy has resulted in changes in the prices of products, and as a company, we understand the potential challenges that these changes may pose for our investors. However, we want to assure you that we are fully committed to navigating this new business phase in the best interests of our investors.

“We kindly urge your support and understanding during this new business phase. Your trust and confidence in our company have always been instrumental in our accomplishments, and we highly value our partnership with each of our investors. We are committed to minimizing any adverse effects caused by the exchange rate changes and diligently working towards maximizing the opportunities presented by this policy shift in the overall interest of our investors.”