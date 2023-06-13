FUOYE VC, Council, Mgt. members visit Chef Dammy

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Tuesday, visited Chef Damilola Adeparusi, a student of the institution who has just broken Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 108 hours.

Fasina visited the student chef with members of the University Governing Council and the Management team in Ilupeju-Ekiti to further encourage her on her resilient spirit to achieve greatness with her skills.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the vice chancellor and his entourage arrived at the venue of the marathon cooking at 12:30 pm with cheers by a crowd of excited students who received him.

The students present were elated on seeing their vice chancellor and hailed him endlessly for identifying with Chef Damilola.

Addressing Chef Adeparusi and the students, Prof. Fasina expressed his happiness for the success Chef Adeparusi has been able to achieve through her cooking skills.

“We are very glad with your resilient spirit in achieving greatness by showcasing your skills and talents as a Chef.

“You have made us really proud globally by showing to the world that we have students who have been well tutored and inspired to take up the gauntlet and achieve greatness with their God-given talents and skills.

“In FUOYE, we motivate to innovate, we encourage our students to pursue their dreams with sound and functional education which we painstakingly impact into our students and you are a shining example and testimony of the hard work of our dynamic lecturers.

“We are indeed very happy for you and we encourage you and others to continue to make us proud by bringing into practice the functional education and positive values you are receiving in FUOYE.

“I am particularly delighted and moved by your clarification that you are not competing with Hilda Baci and that you merely wanted to showcase your talents to the world, this is very inspiring,“ he said.

Fasina personally handed over a cash gift of N200,000 to the student as the university management’s support towards Chef Adeparusi’s quest.

Responding, Chef Adeparusi appreciated the vice chancellor for the cash gifts, saying she is overwhelmed with the show of love and encouragement coming from members of the Governing Council, the management team.

She promised to continue to make the institution proud wherever she gets to in life.