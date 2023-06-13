FUOYE VC, council members’ surprise visit to Chef Dami spark excitement

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A surprise visit to Chef Damilola Adeparusi by the Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina along with Council members of the University sparked celebration among fans and admirers of the chef.

Damilola who has just broken Hilda Baci’s record by cooking for 108 hours in Ilupeju community in Oye Local Government area of Ekiti State in a bid to set the longest cooking record by an individual.

Professor Fasina visited the student chef with members of the University Governing Council and the Management team to further encourage her on her resilient spirit to achieve greatness with her skills.

The students present were elated on seeing the VC and hailed him endlessly for identifying with Chef Damilola.

Stating the purpose of his visit, Prof. Fasina said: “ We are very glad with your resilient spirit in achieving greatness by showcasing your skills and talents as a chef. You have made us really proud globally by showing to the world that we have students who have been well-tutored and inspired to take up the gauntlet and achieve greatness with their God-given talents and skills.

“In FUOYE, we motivate you to innovate. We encourage our students to pursue their dreams with sound and functional education which we painstakingly impact on our students and you are a shining example and testimony of the hard work of our dynamic lecturers.

“We are indeed very happy for you and we encourage you and others to continue to make us proud by bringing into practice the functional education and positive values you are receiving in FUOYE.

“I am particularly delighted and moved by your clarification that you are not competing with Hilda Baci. That you merely wanted to showcase your talents to the world. And this is very inspiring, “ he said.

The VC thereafter personally handed over a cash gift of N200,000 to the student chef.

Responding, a highly elated Adeparusi appreciated the VC, saying she was overwhelmed with the show of love and encouragement coming from the members of the Governing Council, the management team and the VC. She promised to continue to make the institution proud wherever she gets to in life.