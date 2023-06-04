Funmi Ayinke to be honored at Golden Stars Award

By Ayo Onikoyi

The Golden Stars Award has emerged as a prestigious international accolade, serving as a remarkable platform to honor and reward the extraordinary contributions made by talented individuals, revered stars, and captains of industries.

This esteemed recognition celebrates their unwavering dedication towards creating a better world through their exceptional skills and innovative ideas.

Today, the spotlight is shone on one of Nigeria’s most accomplished and respected engineers, Engr. (Dr) Funmilayo Adekojo Waheed. With an illustrious career spanning multiple domains, she has cemented her reputation as a leading figure in the engineering landscape. Notably, she assumes the role of Managing Director and CEO at FunmiAyinke Nigeria Limited, a versatile engineering firm that has earned widespread acclaim. In addition, she also serves as the MD/CEO of FunmiAyinke Humanity Foundation and FunmiAyinke Record Label, demonstrating her diverse interests and visionary leadership.

Her remarkable academic pursuits include her registration as a PhD student at the esteemed Lagos Business School. Furthermore, her exceptional accomplishments have earned her fellowships in numerous prestigious professional organizations. Notably, she holds fellowships in the Nigerian Society of Engineers, the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers, and the Institute of Management Consultants, solidifying her expertise and recognition in her field.

While her professional achievements are remarkable, her commitment to youth development and empowerment sets her apart. By leveraging her organizations as powerful platforms, she actively engages with and supports those in need, making a significant impact on society.

Acknowledgement of Dr. Funmilayo Adekojo Waheed’s invaluable contributions has come in the form of numerous awards. Noteworthy among them is the prestigious Award of the Icon of Societal Development presented to her by the Progressive Students Movement. Additionally, she has received the distinguished Outstanding Women in National Development Merit Award (OWINDA) in 2019, bestowed upon her by Cooperate & Media Africa Communications Ltd.

Dr. Funmilayo Adekojo Waheed’s journey is an inspiring testament to the power of dedication, innovation, and commitment to societal progress. Her exceptional achievements continue to inspire and empower individuals across various sectors, leaving an indelible mark on Nigeria and beyond.