FULL LIST: Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr, Asake nominated for 2023 BET awards

Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has received four nominations in the 2023 edition of the Black Entertainment Television (BET) Awards.

The ‘Last Last’ crooner was pitched against other international acts including Chris Brown, Drake, The Weekend and Usher in the Best Male R&B/Pop Artist category.

Burna Boy will also face Asap Rocky, Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, Director X amongst others in the Video Director of the Year category for his effort in the visual interpretation of the monster hit single last last.

The self-professed African giant got two more mentions in the Viewer’s Choice category still for the track Last Last; and in the Best International Act category.

Fellow Grammy winner Tems follows closely with three nominations including in the Best Female R&B/Pop Artiste category.

She also earned two shared nominations with Future and Drake for her role in the track wait for you which is nominated in the Best Collaboration and Viewers Choice categories.

Music sensations, Asake and Ayra Starr also earned their maiden nomination. While Asake will contend in the Viewer’s Choice, Best New International Act category, Ayra Starr will face Burna Boy in the best international act category.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF NOMINEES:

Album of the Year

Anyways, Life’s Great — GloRilla

Breezy — Chris Brown

God Did — DJ Khaled

Her Loss — Drake & 21 Savage

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers — Kendrick Lamar

Renaissance, — Beyoncé

SOS — SZA

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Lizzo

SZA

Tems

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Blxst

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Drake

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Group

City Girls

Drake & 21 Savage

Dvsn

FLO

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin

Quavo & Takeoff

Wanmor

Best Collaboration

Latto & Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled — “Big Energy (Remix)”

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Chris Brown feat. Wizkid — “Call Me Every Day”

King Combs feat. Kodak Black — “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop”

Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage — “Creepin’”

Hitkidd & GloRilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

GloRilla & Cardi B — “Tomorrow 2”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 Savage

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Video of the Year

“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown

“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“First Class,” Harlow

“Kill Bill,” SZA

“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B

Video Director of the Year

A$AP Rocky for AWGE

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Director X

Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor

Best New Artist

Ambré

Coco Jones

Doechii

FLO

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Lola Brooke

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Bless Me”

Tamela Mann — “Finished (Live)”

CeCe Winans — “I’ve Got Joy”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore — “I’ve Got Joy”

Tye Tribbett — “New”

Yolanda Adams — “One Moment From Glory”

PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard — “The Better Benediction (Pt.2)

Viewer’s Choice Award

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Drake feat 21 Savage — “Jimmy Cooks”

SZA — “Kill Bill”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Nicki Minaj — “Super Freaky Girl”

Future feat. Drake & Tems — “Wait For U”

Best International Act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Ayra Starr (Nigeria)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Central Cee (UK)

Ella Mai (UK)

Ko (South Africa)

L7nnon (Brazil)

Stormzy (UK)

Tiakola (France)

Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)

Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act

Asake (Nigeria)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Flo (UK)

Libianca (Cameroon)

Maureen (France)

MC Ryan SP (Brazil)

Pabi Cooper (South Africa)

Raye (UK)

Werenoi (France)

BET Her

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Pinkpantheress & Ice Spice — “Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Megan Thee Stallion — “Her”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Music From And Inspired By Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson — “Lift Me Up”

Coi Leray — “Players”

Lizzo — “Special”

Best Movie

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Creed 3

Emancipation

Nope

The Woman King

Till

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody

Best Actor

Amin Joseph

Brian Tyree Henry

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.

Donald Glover

Michael B. Jordan

Best Actress

Angela Bassett

Coco Jones

Janelle James

Janelle Monáe

Keke Palmer

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Youngstars Award

Akira Akbar

Alaya High

Demi Singleton

Genesis Denise

Marsai Martin

Thaddeus J. Mixson

Young Dylan

Sportsman of the Year Award

Aaron Judge

Bubba Wallace

Gervonta Davis

Jalen Hurts

Lebron James

Patrick Mahomes

Stephen Curry