Fuel subsidy: Vacate order stopping strike, Falana tells court

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has filed a motion asking the National Industrial Court to vacate the order stopping the planned industrial action over the fuel subsidy removal.

Recall that Justice Olufunke Anuwe had on June 5 restrained the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its affiliates not to embark on the strike due to its implications for the country.

But, Falana is contending that the court lacks the jurisdiction to make the pronouncement stopping the planned strike in the ex parte application brought by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice.

He said the ex parte order is liable to be set aside because the reliefs sought offends “the lucid provisions of section 254C (1) (f) of the 1999 Constitution and section 7(6) of the National Industrial Court Act 2006.”

The orders of the court followed an ex parte application by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice seeking to stop the planned strike against the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The judge observed that the DCL, Maimuna Lami Shiru, in moving the motion showed the urgency of the matter because the proposed strike action is capable of disrupting economic activities, the health sector and the educational sector.