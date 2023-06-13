Fuel subsidy: Singer Joeboy provides free bus rides for Lagos residents

Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinwale, popularly known as Joeboy has announced plans to provide residents of Lagos with free buses to help cushion the effect of the hike in transportation fares.

Joeboy made the announcement via his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The buses, which according to him will ply some popular routes in Lagos, will be free and run between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm.

Joeboy said the initiative was borne out of his genuine desire to help cushion the effect of the economic condition which he said was as hard on people.

“I know the fuel subsidy p is hard on everyone right now so here’s my little way of helping. For the next 3 days, there will be FREE Body & Soul buses along the following routes between 8 am and 5 pm.

“Enjoy the ride, Love you guys❤️”.