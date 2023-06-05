Fuel subsidy: NLC leaders are Peter Obi’s mercenaries – Fani_Kayode 

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress as mercineries of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi.

Fani-Kayode stated this in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

He stated, “The leadership of the NLC did not threaten to go on strike during the politically-motivated, unconstitutional and illegal cash confiscation and money deprivation policy that resulted in the suffering, hunger, destruction, death, hardship, depression, frustration, madness and despair of millions of our people.

“Instead they are threatening to go on strike over the implementation of a well-thought out and credible policy on oil subsidy which the Nigerian people endorsed by voting for a President who promised to remove it and which;

“…though initially tough, will inevitably and eventually result in the restoration and ressurection of our economy and ensure that we have the necessary funds and resources for massive infrastructural development.

“Is this not strange and is it not a reflection of the insincerity, double standards and hypocrisy of the leadership of the Labour Congress?

“Does it not prove the fact they are acting out a script and that they are nothing more than a pack of implacable adversaries, insidious subversives and opportunistic mercenaries who are in the hands and power of Peter Obi?

“If Peter orders them to jump they will ask, “Bwana, how high?” Yet the truth is that whether the NLC likes it or not the oil subsidy MUST and WILL go.

“That is the only way to save our country from the fiscal challenges, rot and deterioration that it has suffered over the last 15 years and put us back on the right track for national development,” he said.