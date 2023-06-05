Fuel subsidy: Nigerians struggling to buy petrol to troll celebrities on online – Ruger  

Afrobeat musician and songwriter, Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger said online trolls are struggling to keep up with trolling of celebrities online due to the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

The singer stated this in a post via his verified Instagram account on Monday.

Ruger stated, “It’s funny how these naija twitter trolls struggling to buy fuel try to spoil our fun 😭. The fun never stops. 😂”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, announced the removal of fuel subsidy, which consequentially led to scarcity of the product nationwide.

However, Ruger said despite the scarcity of fuel, internet trolls are still struggling to purchase the product to power their gadgets to troll celebrities on social media.