Fuel Subsidy: Firm moves to support transportation in FCT

… unveils tech solutions for mass transit operators

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

In a bid to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy, a tech-driven mobility company, NAIRAXI and its partner, Firstplus have unveiled a digital system to support mass transportation in the FCT.

Vanguard learnt that Firstplus and Nairaxi are currently in talks with FCT regarding how they can assist in equipping most of their buses. Talks are ongoing to introduce the required digital technology to maintain sustainable operations and maximum return on government’s investment in transportation.

This initiative will also leverage technology to improve routing plan that will minimize congestion and improve the overall efficiency of the public transport system in Nigeria.

A speech by the Chairman of Firstplus, Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Umar, described the ongoing plans to work with FCT administration as a means to alleviate and soften the impacts of the fuel subsidy on Nigerians.

He explained that the mass transit scheme will be truly beneficial to Nigerians and will change the transportation landscape.

Addressing newsmen, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nairaxi, Kingsley Eze, said the initiative would enhance accessibility to affordable transport services.

According to him, “This service will be provided for all societal segments, especially low income earners. This is coming few weeks after Nairaxi in collaboration with Kano Metropolitan Transport Company kicked-off the digitization of mass mobility across major routes in Kano City.”

He maintained that the initiative provides a sustainable platform through which mass transportation can be effectively subsidized by governments and yet create huge revenue.

According to him, NAIRAXI is partnering with other road transport operators, alongside state governments to introduce technology into our mass transit systems. It has adopted technology to ensure effective payment systems, proper accessibility, ease of payment, automated fare collection, security and monitoring for sustainable management.

Also speaking during the conference, the Co-founder, NAIRAXI, Elizabeth Omale stated that the initiative will revolutionise the transport sector in Nigeria and help reduce the harsh conditions created by fuel subsidy removal.