Fuel Scarcity: Jigawa appoints 12-man committee to monitor petrol distribution

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Jigawa state governor, Malam Umar Namadi has approved the setting up of a 12-man Taskforce Committee on Petroleum Monitoring and Distribution in the state.

The Head of Civil Service in the state, Hussaini Ali Kila made the announcement in Dutse appointing Col Muhammad Alhassan (rtd) as Chairman of the taskforce committee.

Kila said the committee would ensure, among other things, the efficient supply and distribution of petroleum products across the State.

Members of the committee include Muhammad Usman Na- Allah, representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industries and Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture.

Others are representatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Jigawa State Command, Department of State Service, Nigeria Army, Jigawa State, Nigeria Security Civil Defense Corps, Department of Petroleum Resources, Independent Petroleum Marketers, Jigawa State and Directorate of Research Evaluation and Political Affairs, office of the SSG.

The Director, Special Services, office of the SSG will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

He further announced that the committee will be inaugurated by His Excellency Governor Umar A Namadi at the Council Chamber, Government House by 2:30pm on Thursday.