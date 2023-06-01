Fuel queues: LASTMA warns station managers, motorists against gridlock 

Pic.5. Motorists queue to buy fuel at NNPC Filling Station in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/23). 01868/31/5/2023/Jimah Suleman/NAN

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, yesterday, warned management of fuel stations and motorists, queuing for fuel in the state, against causing gridlock on major roads.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Bolaji Oreagba, while monitoring officers deployed around filling stations and other traffic-prone areas across the state, explained that the deployment became imperative, following reports of long queues around filling stations caused by motorists parking indiscriminately and blocking roads while queuing to buy fuel.

He expressed displeasure at the disorderly behaviour of some drivers disrupting the free flow of traffic.

Oreagba said: “Buying fuel is not an excuse to block and impede traffic flow across the state.

“As much as we want our roads to be free, we do not want fuel queues to constitute a burden for other road users across the state.

“Landlords and tenants should shun inappropriate storage of fuel at home and public places.

“Filling stations must equally avoid dispensing fuel in polythene bags to avoid scuffle that can spark off a fire incident.”