Fuel pump price increase, an act of wickedness, say 18 CSOs

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

18 civil society organisations have flayed independent oil marketers over their decision to increase fuel pump price immediately after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of fuel subsidy removal.

The 18 CSOs in a statement signed by Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator (Niger Delta Youth Congress NDYC), Barr. Raymond Oporomo, National President (South-south Movement for Good Governance) Comr. Efemena Esamagu, President ( Urhobo Progressive Vanguard), Mrs. Abigail Asibie, National Coordinator (Niger Delta Women for Change), Comr. Julius Emaluji, National President (Cross River Youth Democratic Front), worried over the predicament of the common masses in these trying times.

They said, “We call on Nigerians to hold independent oil marketers accountable for the drastic deterioration of petroleum prices, we vehemently condemn these acts of extortion by the independent marketers who hiked pump prices as soon as the subsidy removal was announced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in order to sabotage the sincere efforts of the government.

“This inhumane act of wickedness and greed demonstrates a lack of regard for the already burdensome living conditions faced by the Nigerian people.

“Moreover, we are not ignorant of the fact that the removal of fuel subsidies has placed an additional financial burden on the Nigerian populace, particularly the most vulnerable segments of society.

“The sudden increase in fuel prices has had a ripple effect on the cost of transportation, food, and other essential commodities, further exacerbating the hardships faced by the people, Therefore, we urge the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to critically review the fuel price template provided by the NNPCL. By reducing the fuel price template, the government will be lessening the financial burden on the masses.”

They further flayed the Nigerian Labour Congress and asked Nigerians to be wary of their supposed attempts to “drag them into a situation with uncertain outcomes. We urge our compatriots not to fall for the gimmicks employed by the NLC, who seem to be taking advantage of the suffering of the masses for their selfish negotiations.”

They urged the NLC to “first and foremost provide a comprehensive explanation regarding its absence during the preparation, presentation, defense, and passage of the budget by the former President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and the 9th National Assembly, which did not include provisions for subsidy. It is disheartening to witness opportunistic actions being taken by the NLC only when it suits their agenda, rather than consistently advocating for the welfare of Nigerians.”