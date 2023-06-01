Fuel price: Gov Yusuf begs marketers to maintain status quo

Abba Yusuf

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, Thursday, appealed to petroleum marketers to return to the old price for Petroleum Motor Spirit, PMS, in order to lessen the current hardship experienced by the general public.

The Governor who made the appeal in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa said he is aware that the marketers still had old products in stock that were supposed to be sold at the previous pricing.

Dawakin-Tofa quoted the Governor saying, “To reduce the needless hardship on the state’s citizens, the marketers should exercise some restraint and quickly reopen all filling stations with available products in stock to sell at the former price.

“As a concerned Governor, I am disheartened to see our dear people of Kano suffering as a result of an unjustified fuel hike, and the situation must be stopped right away.

“Kano is the commercial hub for the country’s northern region as well as certain countries in West Africa, and its bustling populace continues to enjoy favorable business conditions.

“The Governor urges the good citizens of Kano state to maintain their composure and uphold the law because the government is always prepared to make sure that people are doing their affairs conveniently.”