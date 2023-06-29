Fubara orders investigations as collapsed PH building leaves four injured

By Egufe Yafugborhi

GOVERNOR Siminialayi Fubara of Rivers state has ordered immediate investigations into the collapse of a building in Port Harcourt which left four victims injured.

The two-storey said to be under construction along Okilton Drive, Ada George of Port Harcourt on Thursday caved in the morning, leaving some workers on site trapped before rescuers rushed in.

Governor Fubara, represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Chukwuemeka Woke, after swift inspection ordered urgent investigation on the incident.

He directed that, “The Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate site investigations, destructive and non-destructive tests on the collapsed structural element to establish their strength by determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.”

He sympathised with four injured victims he met as he visited the hospital where doctors assured they would be discharged in a few days as they were already in stable condition.

The state government has urgently mobilised earth-moving equipment to the site to evacuate the debris of the collapsed building and the site cordoned off.

An eyewitness, simply identified as Tony had narrated that, “Some workers noticed some cracks in the building and alerted co-workers. After that time the building started shaking, so those downstairs ran off. Next thing the building started collapsing.

“We pray those injured survive. We saw three persons rescued this morning were still alive and they were taken to the hospital. We are aware some POP people and tilers working on the building live inside. Right now we don’t know whether there are other casualties. ”