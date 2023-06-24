Fred Amata, ex-wife Agatha reunite at son’s wedding

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actor and former president of Directors Guild of Nigeria, Fred Amata and his amiable ex-wife, Agatha were the cynosure of attraction last weekend when they graced their son’s wedding ceremony together in Lagos.

They parted ways in 2005, and since then, they have never had the opportunity to be close to each other. But they came together last weekend when they reunited temporarily to honour their son’s wedding. Their union was blessed with two children.

NollyNow gathered that the ex-couple were in a happy mood throughout the wedding ceremony, as they were seen dancing and rejoicing together.

Agatha, a media personality and the CEO of Rave TV as well as Trend FM 100.9 once admitted that she was really affected by her break up with Fred, even though “their marriage wasn’t working.”

In a chat, Fred said despite not being married again, he and his ex wife were very happy to be alive to witness their son’s wedding. “The wedding was graced by some of our friends and colleagues. We are not out of order, ” Fred added.