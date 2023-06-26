Four persons escape death as gas explodes in Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Four persons narrowly escaped death on Monday morning, at Ijaiye, beside the Apostolic Church, Agege, when a gas cylinder suddenly exploded in a gas shop, which in the process resulted in fire outbreak.

It was gathered that the unfortunate fire incident, which occurred at about 1.am, Monday, was quickly put out by emergency responders and prevented it from spreading to adjoining structures.

Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, said no loss of life was recorded in the incident.

According to Oke-Osanyitolu, “On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a shop stored with gas cylinders caught fire.

“Investigation conducted by the LRT revealed that one of the gas cylinders got exploded as a result of gas leakage and in the process caught fire, affecting the shop whilst other shops and adjoining buildings were salvaged.

“No loss of life, however 4 adults (3 female) and an adult male sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns) as a result of the incident and been attended to by the agency’s pre hospital care, alongside Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS.”

It was gathered that the victims were later moved to Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH for further treatment.

As at press time, the inferno had been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA Lagos ResponseTeam, LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“A post incident assessment was conducted by the Agency’s LRT alongside Lagis State Fire and Rescue Service.

“The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident, ” Oke-Osanyitolu stated.