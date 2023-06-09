Fountain University screens 180 women for cervical cancer

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Vice-Chancellor, Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Ramota Kareem has disclosed that the institution, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, will test 180 women in the state for cervical cancer.

She said the University deemed it necessary to conduct the test with a view to bring to fore issues around cervical cancer and early detection.

Speaking at the University Council Chamber in Osogbo on Thursday, she said the beneficiaries were picked by the medical team of the institution’s mother body, NASFAT society’s medical outreach team to ensure merit in the process.

“Within a 100 days of my administration, the University is facilitating cervical cancer test for 180 women in collaboration with Turner Wright Biosciences. We believe it is one of the ways of giving back to the society.

“The beneficiaries were selected by the medical outreach team of NASFAT to ensure transparency in the process. We intend to bring to fore critical issues about cervical cancer detection and treatment”, she said.

Speaking on student welfarism, she said her administration is focusing on using sports as a means of preparing students for the challenges of the world outside school walls.

She added that the University would take for granted the wellbeing of its students, hence, it is striving to ensure that living on campus is comfortable for them.