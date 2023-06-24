Founder Al-Hikmah University felicitates new IGP Egbetokun

The Founder of Al-Hikmah University, Alh. Chief (Dr.) AbdulRaheem Oladimeji, OFR, FNAEAP, fSPSP, has congratulated the new Acting Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun on his appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a congratulatory message to the new Csar of the Nigeria Police who is also the first Ph.D graduate of the Centre for Peace and Security Studies of the University, Chief Oladimeji expressed his felicitations and that of the critical stakeholders and entire University community to the the new Police boss.

While praying to Almighty Allah (SWT) to grant the new IGP sound health, wisdom and divine guidance in the discharge his new assignment, he assured him of his unwavering and full support.

Finally, the Founder implored officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force to give the new IGP their total support and co-operation so as to reposition the nation’s foremost law enforcement body as an effective and efficient outfit capable of confronting Nigeria’s security challenges.