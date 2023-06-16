Foundation urges improved reading culture in schools

The Osuivie of Ovu Community, Chief T.E.A Salubi presenting the Trophy to T.E.A Primary Sch, the Winner of the Quiz Competition

By Etop Ekanem

The President of Ovu Foundation and Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources Effurun, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh has urged primary school pupils to imbibe the culture of reading at all levels of their education.

Prof. Rim-Rukeh gave this charge during a quiz competition organised by the Ovu Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization, NGO, in Oviorie-Ovu, Ethiope East local government area of Delta state.

He had earlier said that the essence of this competition is to enhance the pupils reading culture, pointing out that no child is dull when such child adopts a reading culture, not only at school but both at home.

Prof. Rim-Rukeh who said this is the 7th annual reading competition being organized by Ovu Foundation in the series of competitions since the inception with the sole aim of improving the education standard of the pupils in Ovu community.

He said, “Apart from book reading, the foundation had in the past carried out other activities as annual book distribution, provision of classroom benches, scholarship to students, school uniforms for indigent pupils, enrolling of the pupils for their certificate exams and construction of an E-Library, already at roofing stage.”

Prof. Rim-Rukeh while speaking on E-Library that is near completion, appealed to Ovu sons and daughters and other spirited individuals to assist the foundation in the completion of the E-Library, which he said would help in building the pupils educationally.

The Osuivie of Ovu community, Chief TEA Salubi called on other organizations to emulate Ovu Foundation in contributing their quota to the society and advised the teachers to encourage the pupils on reading culture so as to grow intellectually.

The Chief Inspector of Education, Ethiope East local government, Mr. Joseph Ughwujovwo represented by Mr Wilfred Emeseh applauded the Foundation towards improving education of the pupils, adbising the pupils not to misuse this opportunity but make good use of it.

The highlights of the annual quiz competition was presentation of trophies and cash gift to the winners and their teachers; with T.E.A Salubi Primary School, Oviorie scoring 158 points to clinch the 1st position, Urhodo Primary School 2nd position with 156 points and Ovu Junction Primary School, Ekpan-Ovu, scoring 140 points to take the 3rd position.

Others were Oviorie Model Primary School 4th, scoring 134 points, Unuame Primary School 5th, scoring 125 points, Ezebue Primary School 6th scoring 119 points and Okuodi Primary School 7th scoring 104 points in the reading and oral quiz competition.