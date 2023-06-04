Foundation supports Tinubu over oil subsidy, picks Kogi monarch as Chairman

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Leadership and Role Model Foundation(LARMFON)has called on the Nigerian youths and masses to be calm, and patient and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol and the adjustment in pump prices.

“As usual we all know that the subsidy removal is a tough decision but a courageous one which the previous administration allegedly failed to take on its head.”

“We plead with Nigeria to remain calm and be careful of all instigation to cause chaos and instability in the country. We should believe in a united Nigeria and know that the removal is to drive investment and growth that will enable the government to give quality education, healthcare, stable power supply, agriculture and also to reduce unemployment and extreme poverty,” LARMFON stated.

The Foundation reiterated its support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and pleaded with him to focus on appointing young people with capacity and competence in his government.

In a communique, after it’s meeting to appoint a new Chairman, Governing Council of the LARMFON, signed by Hon. Ahmed Tijjani Mustapha, Executive Secretary (Awards), the Foundation announced the

appointment of HisnRoyal Highness Ejeh of Ankpa ,Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ahmad as its new Chairman, Governing Council.

The communique reads “Leadership and Role Model Foundation of Nigeria, LARMFON was founded in 2007 and was initiated for Capacity Building, Seminars, Training of Entrepreneurs, Legislators, upcoming youths and leaders.”

“Our vision and mission include projecting excellence and achievements of leaders by conferring awards on them, inspiring our upcoming youths, leaders and others to emulate them for their hard work, honesty, good leadership service and service to humanity in general.”

“Leadership and Role Model Foundation of Nigeria (LARMFON) has appointed His Royal Highness Ejeh of Ankpa ,Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Ahmad as its new Chairman, Governing Council. He was chosen after a painstaking decision amongst many qualified candidates to take over from the last Foundation’s Governing Council Chairman, may his soul rest in peace, the late Ejeh of Ankpa Alhaji Dr Ahmadu Yakubu ,MFR who died in 2016 as the second Foundation’s Chairman after the First Pioneer Governing Council, Chairman, late Justice Mamman Nasir ,a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.”

“We congratulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the 16th President of Nigeria. We also plead with him to focus on appointing young people with capacity and competence in his government to usher in fresh perspectives and innovative ideas.”

“We thank Nigerians for their understanding, urge the Nigerian youths and masses to be calm, patient and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit otherwise known as petrol and the adjustment of pump prices. As usual we all know that the subsidy removal is a tough decision but a courageous one which the previous administration allegedly failed to take on its head.”

“We plead with Nigeria’s to remain calm and be careful of all instigation to cause chaos and instability in the country. We should believe in a united Nigeria and know that the removal is to drive investment and growth that will enable the government give quality education, healthcare, stable power supply, agriculture and also to reduce unemployment and extreme poverty.”

“We also urge President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that the gains made from the increase in oil prices are channeled into good use.”

“We call on the National Assembly and most especially members of the House of Representatives to support the emergence of Hon.Tajjuddeen Abbas as the next Speaker to the House of Representatives.”

” Hon.Abbas as Speaker would usher in a new sense of responsibility and will ensure that the Nigerian Youths and its people are fully represented and Nigerians will have the opportunity of having a Leader with the basic knowledge of Nigeria’s problems because he has the zeal and capacity to pilot the affairs of the House of Representatives.”

” He is a person with sound

education and the resources to provide the essential services that can lead to a better Nigerian Society.”