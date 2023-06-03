Foundation raises alarm over rising cases of cancer

By Adeola Badru

A non-governmental organization, Pan African Capital Foundation, has raised an alarm over the rising cases of cancer in the country, calling for concerted efforts from various stakeholders to mitigate the scourge.

PAC, the CSR arm of PAC Holdings, made the call yesterday, in a bid to create awareness about issues surrounding cancer, at Ikoyi in Lagos State, which featured a golf tournament, award ceremony, among other gaming activities geared towards driving cancer awareness.

While speaking at the event, the executive secretary of PAC Foundation, Omolola Ojo said: “What motivated us to join the Foundation for Cancer Care Initiative which is tied around a charity tournament in support of cancer, themed: ‘Swing Against Cancer’. It’s simply because the foundation is focused on improving the quality of life for individuals you know in our immediate Society and our community and of course, this is aside the other areas of focus.

“Typically , the foundation has four areas of focus; Health, Economic empowerment, Education and Environment and so this particular initiative falls in the area of health, and of course, PAC Foundation has a particular interest in providing underserved women in our society who don’t have opportunities to free health check, especially breast check and so cancer is something that we hold dare.

“I think what ties us to this event is the cancer care perspective. Also, the foundation provides free education and awareness. In fact, we get to have our cancer awareness program in October, it is always the time we get to do this and what we do then is to create awareness around the need for cancer care and why women should be able to have access to freely check their breasts health and of course get early detection where necessary.

“It is better you find out these things or symptoms or whatever problems you might have in terms of your health earlier so that you can take care of it; after all prevention is better than cure.

“Our role here is as sponsors, and we are hoping that through this initiative, a lot of people would be able to have access to the care that they need and of course it will bring the needed attention to why it is important for us to be involved as organizations.

“We have a focus of impacting social good through private sector-driven initiatives and of course, we are in the private sector space, PAC Foundation is the NGO arm of that private entity and so, through the foundation, PAC Holdings gets to make life easier for underserved people, for underprivileged people.

“And so by partnering with Foundation for Cancer Care on this initiative, we are hoping that we bring more attention or we give more awareness to the issues around cancer within our society and of course encourage fellow businesses within the private sector to also support courses like this.

“The reason why we also partnered, or should I say the expected outcome is to reinforce our commitment towards supporting initiatives of this kind. For us, our investment philosophy is hinged on ideas, partnerships and solutions and we also hope that people can partner with us, we also hope people can support the solutions that we provide as well to impact lives.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, CEO of PAC Asset Management, Dele Ige said: “As a member of the PAC Holdings Limited We’re here today sponsoring cancer awareness, swing against cancer, because cancer itself is a killer and people need to be aware of the dangers of cancer, we need to take tests, watch our diets or our lifestyle and things that prevent us from getting cancer or becoming victims.”

In her address, the Programme Officer of the Foundation for Cancer Care, Amanda Yad-El Ugboji, said the foundation aimed to raise awareness about cancer and provide support to communities in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

She noted that they focused on community screening, cancer screening, and funding cancer treatment, adding that: “Last year, they funded eight cancer treatments. This year, they are fundraising to expand their screening efforts beyond Lagos by acquiring a mobile mammogram bus.”

“They also aimed to fund more radiotherapy treatments. Their fundraising goal is 200 million Naira, and they encourage everyone to join their efforts in combating cancer.”

According to Ugboji, PAC Foundation is a valued sponsor and partner, making a substantial donation to support the cause.

“The Foundation hopes for a long-term partnership with PAC Foundation to improve their work and align with their goals,” she said.