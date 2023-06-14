Foundation lauds Akpabio’s emergence as Senate President

Akpabio

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Richway Samaritan Foundation has lauded the emergence of Sen. Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President of Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly describing his emergence as a case of a square peg in a square hole.

A statement by the Co-Founder of the Foundation, Gloria Ehia-Akhabue made available to newsmen in Benin from Dallas, Texas, said Sen Akpabio has the capacity to deliver on the vision of the new administration of President Bola Tinubu by playing role of a partner in progress as well as giving adequate and necessary oversight.

She further said that Akpabio displayed his capacity to lead with the uncommon transformation he brought as the governor of Akwa-Ibom State for years and then as a minister of the Federal Republic.

Part of the statement read: “Senator Godswil Akpabio’s emergence as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly is a right step in the right direction. He is a square peg in a square hole.

“As governor of Akwa-Ibom State, he showed his competence and capacity to work for the interest of the people irrespective of class and believe strongly in the axiom that those in government actually hold power in trust for the people and therefore power must be used for the benefit of the people.

“The new administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown the direction his administration wants to go and he needs the support of the legislature to succeed in those areas.

“While not compromising the independence of the legislature, Senator Akpabio fits into the shoes of the kind of Senate President the administration of President Tinubu will need to help drive his ambition with needed legislations” she said.