Foundation gives scholarships to indigent students in Anambra

By Chioma Obinna

In a bid to ensure that youths get educated, the Light Givers Foundation, LGF, an NGO, has awarded scholarships to 10 indigent students in Anambra from secondary school to university level.

Secretary of LGF, Dr Onyinye Okeke said in Lagos yesterday that the beneficiaries of the High Chief Stanley Obodoagwu-sponsored scholarship were students of Abbott Girls Secondary School, Ihiala, Anambra.

Okeke said that 45 indigent school students took part in the examination where ten candidates came out tops and qualified for the gesture worth millions of naira.

She added that in addition to the brilliant performance of the students, the organisation believed that the gesture would have a great impact on seeing them through their academic careers.

She urged them to make the best use of the offer.

Earlier, Okeke quoted High Chief Obodoagwu, Founder and Financier of LGF, Ezeudo Gburugburu, as encouraging the students to be more committed to their studies and pursue their ambition to attain greater heights.

“I am passionate about the future of these young children who are leaders of tomorrow and it is paramount to ensure that they get educated, most importantly supporting the indigents among them.

“This is also part of a series to mark the obsequies of my father, late Eugene Obodoagwu, a business tycoon, and in fulfilment of his promise to offer scholarships to 10 indigents of the school from secondary school to university level,” he added.

It also quoted Dr Chukwuka Eto, representative of Anambra State Ministry of Education, who doubled as member representative of Post Primary Schools Service Commission, Nnewi Zone in Awka, as commending LGF for the support.

According to the statement, Hon. Afam Ononkwo, Councilor representing Ogburu Ward 5 in Ihiala Local Government Council thanked Obodoagwu and the LGF for consistently coming to the aid of the less privileged in diverse ways in the community.

The one-day event as noted in the statement, had Mrs Umennadi Eziamaka, Zonal Director of Education, Nnewi Zone and Dr. Sabina Chukwunedum, the School Principal as guests.

The LGF is a humanitarian/charity body founded in 2019, by High Chief Obodoagwu.

It collaborates with other civil societies to alleviate poverty and health challenges, support education, improve living conditions and promote community development through the execution of projects.