Foundation empowers indigent widows, children in Lagos

Esther Onyegbula

Determined to give indigent widows and their children a new lease of Life, Katalog Charity Foundation recently empowered five indigent windows and their children at the official launch of the Foundation held at Lily Gate Hotel, Lekki Phase One.

Speaking at the event, CEO Katalog Foundation Vivian Akaenyi said acts of generosity, whether big or small have the power to create a ripple effect of change.”

Explaining further, Akaenyi said “We empower widows and their children. We open businesses for them. Our outreach goes beyond the widows to their children to other indigent kids who have parents, this is to ensure no one is left behind.”

“The few widows we have reached out to, we don’t just rent a house, furnish it or set up businesses for them, No. When we reach out, we give them psychological evaluation, build up their faith and get them ready to face the world.”

Calling on well-meaning Nigerians to support the initiative, Akaenyi noted that by supporting our foundation, you become a catalyst of progress, a beacon of hope in the world. Your contribution will directly impact the lives of those in need with the opportunity to rise above the circumstances and create a better future.”

Describing the organisation, the Co-Founder of Katalog Foundation, Anthony Abakporo, stated that the partnership came alive due to the reality that he and Vivian have distinctive approaches to showing care to the less privileged.



“While I will concentrate on rescuing the males, Vivian will be vigorously pulling up the females, and together we shall make the world a better place for the needy”.

Katalog Charity Foundation is an organisation with a unique mission to lift the downtrodden from the doldrums of social viciousness, poverty and despondency.

Recounting her ordeal, at the official launch of Katalog Foundation recently at Lily Gate Hotel, Lekki Phase 1, one of the widows, Ngozi Egonu, a mother of one who hails from Imo State but speaks different foreign languages said: ” I was happily married till life snatched my husband away and I lost everything I had.”

Sequel to the death of her husband, Ngozi Egonu and her only daughter’s life took a nosedive for the worst till her path crossed with Vivian Akaenyi, CEO Katalog Foundation.

Explaining further, Ngozi Egonu who lived abroad for the better part of her life, said I lost my husband when we came back from Germany.

“After he was deported I stayed back in Germany with my only child, working as a cleaner, plating hair, and doing house chores for people before I returned. My ordeal started a few years later after my husband died,” she added.

However, Ngozi Egonu and her daughter life is was one of the five indigent widows that were empowered with N250,000 for a thrift business by the Katalog Charity Foundation

Some of the other beneficiaries are: Gloria Nzuruwike, Great Akor, Lillian Olajide, David and Gabriel Blessing we’re given POS machines and seed capital of N100,000 each