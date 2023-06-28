Foundation condemns, calls for Dokubo’s arrest over alleged hate speech against Igbos

Dokubo-Asari

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

A nonprofit organisation, One Love Foundation, OLF, Wednesday, condemned and called for the arrest of ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo, over alleged hate speech against Igbos.

The condemnation and call for Dokubo’s arrest were contained in a letter addressed to the Acting Inspector General of Police with the subject ‘Petition against One Mr Asari Dokunbo for Hate Speech, Cyber Bullying and Stalking of all Igbos Worldwide’ and signed by the Country Legal Adviser, OLF, Samuel Ihensekhien, and copied The Director General, Department of State Security, DSS; The Senate President; The Speaker of House of Representatives; Chairman, House Committee on Petitions and Ethics, House of Representatives, pointed out that nobody is above the law.

The letter described the speech by Dokubo as uncalled for, intolerant and inciting against the Igbos.

It will be recalled that Dokubo allegedly while displaying an AK-47 rifle in a video, threatened to take the Igbo ethnic group into slavery the way his grandfathers did. “They don’t have respect for who bought their father. You think every Kalabari man is a Kalabari man. If not for British intervention, I will still be selling them the way my father sold them”, he said.

The letter reads in part, “We are One Love Foundation and human rights organisation who are committed to justice for all and defence of all human rights, with headquarters office based in Abuja, Nigeria.

“We wish to inform your office of the recent subversive acts and actions that can activate and plunge the always peaceful people of Nigeria into helplessness.

“It should be noted that recently the self-acclaimed militant fighter, in Asari Dokubo rushed to State House, Abuja to verbally and maliciously attack the Nigeria Army/Navy accusing the two segments of the Military of being responsible for 99 per cent oil theft in Nigeria.

“He did not stop here, rather he arrogantly took to Igbos by calling them ‘Sold Out Slaves’ on his Facebook daily outburst session on his page. As if that were not enough, he also recently proudly resorted to brandishing AK 47 rifle as a sign of his readiness for a crisis against South-Eastern people again on his Facebook page.

“This level of arrogance on the part of Asari and other traducers of violence led to the influx of hate speech that greeted the entire nooks and crannies of the immediate past administration of Muhammadu Buhari and if not checkmated and tamed by security agencies will lead to ethnic and religious war in Nigeria. More worrisome is that Asari has taken another bold step to continue the outpouring and the outbursts daily against the South East people of Nigeria.

“Take it or leave it, Asari is not a good Nigerian to be reckoned with and his recent action should be taken seriously if at all this present government and security agencies are to record excellence in her mapped-out blueprints.

“We are therefore requesting that Mr Asari Dokubo be apprehended from his hideout and questioned with a view to prosecuting him under the extant laws of Nigeria and shall at your request provide all internet and video evidence to support our claims.

“We hope our request is heeded or else, we shall approach the courts soonest for our reliefs. We are grateful.”