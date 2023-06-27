Former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, pleads for political Justice in Benue

A former President of the Senate, elder statesman and Member, Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ameh Ebute, has pleaded with the political actors in Benue State, namely the Secretary to Government of Federation (SGF); the Executive Governor of Benue State and the Deputy Governor of Benue State respectively, to ensure that Justice, equity and good conscience to a large extent, determine the distribution of political offices in the state.

In a press statement issued today, Sen. Ebute, while presenting the case of the Idoma-speaking parts of Benue State, pleaded that the ministerial slot constitutionally reserved for Benue State should be conceded to nominees from the Zone ‘C’ Senatorial District of the state. That, he opined, was the only was that justice, equity and good conscience will not only be done, but be seen to have been done in the eyes of right thinking Nigerians.

Sen. Ebute made this appeal based on the fact that already, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF); the Executive Governor of Benue State; the Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly; the Secretary to the Government of Benue State; the Chief Justice of Benue State; the Chief of Staff to the Governor; the Chairman, Benue Internal Revenue Service (BIRS) and many more strategic political offices have already been occupied by Benue citizens from Zones ‘A’ and ‘B’ Senatorial Districts of the state.

“It is a matter of common knowledge that since the creation of Benue State in 1976, no person has become state governor from Zone ‘C’,” stated Sen. Ebute.

The former Senate President therefore noted that it was in the interest of, and in accordance with the popular doctrine of inclusiveness, that every person and every section of the country be taken into consideration, for the leadership in Benue State to concede the Benue State ministerial slot to the people in Zone ‘C’, in order to give them a sense of belonging.

Sen. Ebute added that he was making the appeal in strict accordance with the cardinal principles of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution; which emphasizes justice, equity and geographical spread of political offices among citizens of Nigeria.