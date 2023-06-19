Forex unification will boost investors’ confidence – MAN, ACTN

Indeed, Naira devaluation is probably the most potent weapon against the prosperity of Nigerians. Nigeria’s migration from a potential industrial power house with bustling social affluence, to a subdued and stumbling economy clearly began with the adoption of IMF’s Structural Adjustment Programme during Babangida’s regime: the chorus from International Agencies, at that time, was also that falling oil prices with an unserviced debt burden and the consequent restriction of trade credit to Nigeria, were the products of an allegedly overvalued Naira exchange rate.

By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and corporate treasurers under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Treasurers of Nigeria (ACTN) have said that the floating of the naira by the Central of Nigeria (CBN) aimed at unifying the multiple windows in the foreign exchange (forex) markets will facilitate market efficiency and return the confidence of investors in the nation’s economy.

In an exclusive chat with Vanguard, Director General, MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated: “We believe that the policy will increase market efficiency and help return investors’ confidence in the economy.

Therefore, the move to adopt a unified exchange rate is a welcome idea to resolve the problem of foreign exchange in the country. We are hopeful that the floating of the naira will restore sanity in Nigeria’s forex market and advised members to see this new development as a long-awaited opportunity to soften the lingering challenges of the crisis rocking the forex market.

“We will like to stress that foreign exchange scarcity has been a hindrance to the manufacturing sector. While getting the forex at the official rate has been quite difficult, members who struggle to get it through alternative means do so at an exorbitant and uncompetitive rate. Given a floating system, we are optimistic that the official and parallel market rates will eventually converge and will create headroom for investors to seamlessly have access to forex at a competitive rate.”

Ajayi-Kadir however noted that the impact on the economy at large will be mixed.

On the good side, he said: “Forex scarcity will decelerate as currency arbitrage activities will drop, Nigeria’s export will be more competitive in the international market due to the depreciation of the naira, there will be increased exports and a rise in capital inflow.”

On the good side, he said the policy may foster increased import costs, reduce import flows, which is bad for manufacturers that depend on raw materials not locally available, and make the economy more susceptible to external shocks.

In the same vein, President, ACTN, Yinka Ogunnubi, said: “We believe that this policy change by CBN would bring about “Market Efficiency” leading to a more market-market determined exchange rate reflecting the true value of the currency based on demand and supply. We also believe it will boost “investor confidence”, due to the increase in transparency and predictability of offers, potentially attracting more foreign investments.

We believe that a unified market is what is expected of a “normal financial market system”, and we expect that this will provide clarity, increased transparency and improved confidence which are all positives for the financial markets.

“That said, we are cautiously optimistic because beyond unification, there are a couple of other measures required from CBN to buoy the forex markets, such as clear policy statements and market direction, statement on treatment of backlog of demand as well as meeting the backlog of undelivered matured forward obligations and sanitizing practices within the market.”