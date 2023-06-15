Forex liberalisation: TUC urges FG to be wary of speculators

…Warns against total sale of refineries

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

As Nigeria begins Foreign Exchange , FX, liberalisation policy, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, has warned the Federal Government to be wary of speculators that can undermine the policy.

TUC at the ongoing 111th Session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, in Geneva, Switzerland, told FG not to accept total sale of the public refineries to the private sector, especially to cronies of government’s officials.

Addressing Nigerian journalists, TUC’s President, Festus Osifo, praised President Ahmed Tinubu for the political will on the unification of FX , contending that the steps taken by the Federal government would help in rejuvenating the nations’ economy.

He said “We have been advocating against the issue of multiple exchange rate, because it’s actually killing our economy. In the last eight years, it is a single item that has affected our monetary and fiscal policy as a country. It has affected us on all end.”

Osifo who is also the President of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, PENGASSAN, advised that for the new FX policy to succeed, there must be some fundamentals to block the speculators from having a field day.

According to him, “if by unifying the FX on a single day the exchange rate of naira to dollar jumped to N750 in the bank, then it becomes me necessary for government to set some machinery in motion else in few days speculators will hijack it and push it to N900.

“No country in the world allows its currency to be left anyhow. Government must not allow speculators to determine what the exchange rate will be. If government does not monitor and take firm measures over the FX, speculators will take advantage of it.”

The TUC President lamenting that the multiple exchange rate had millionaire overnight insisting that the new single FX policy should be allowed to succeed through keeping the speculators at bay.

“There is no country that develops overnight. The way our currency had been managed over the years was appalling. No country that develops like that where people do money tripling and take advantage of the system. We are against a situation where people make so much money overnight. We are against a situation where people make N300 to N400 gain over a dollar by crossing to another window and becoming a billionaire overnight. It is not acceptable.

“We are of the opinion that for wealth to be created, you have to work. Hence some fundamentals and parameters must be put in place.”

The TUC President said Nigeria would not have had to face currency problem if the refineries were working, noting that it was high time the new government put the local refineries to generate needed FX for the nation.

He said “Our advocacy is that the refineries should work and government should go the way of the NLNG, where government will have less shares of 49 percent and the investors 51 percent instead of selling it to their friends and cronies.

“We are going to resist government selling refineries to their friends and cronies but will support the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG, model the government has 49 percent and private sector owns 51 equity shares. That is the way to go.”