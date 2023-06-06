Forensic accountants laud passage of CIFCFIN bill, get new board

By Tunde Oso

The Chartered Institute of Forensics and Certified Fraud Investigators of Nigeria (CIFCFIN), has commended the passage of the CIFCFIN Bill by the National Assembly and its assent by outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.



President of the institute, Dr I. B Gashinbaki, who stated this at the inauguration ceremony of its new Board of Diplomates in Abuja, said it was a step in right direction considering the days the President has left in office.



“This Act would further empower our members to discharge their duties without fear and more professionally. This would also enable us to deliver the global standard of best fraud prevention practices, while also promoting the field of Forensic Accounting”, he said.



He urged the newly sworn -in officials to see their office as a call to higher service and optimal performance.



He also admonished them to rise up to the expectations of the institute in boosting capacity of members and certifying them as deemed.



Other members of the Board of Diplomates of Forensic Accounting & Audit included Vice Chairman, Alhaji Rahman A. Bello, Dr. Titilayo Eni-Fowokan and Dr. Gbenga Alonge, amongst others.



CIFCFIN also announced the appointment of Prof. Godwin Oyedokun as the Chairman of the Board of Diplomates of Forensic Accounting &Audit of the Nigerian College of Forensics and Fraud Investigators, NICFFI.