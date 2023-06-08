FoodBag is gamechanger in Q-marketing, says NUBiA boss, Ifesinachi

The Founder & CEO NUBiA Mega Tech, Ifesinachi Ezejiofor, has described their latest offering, the FoodBag App, as a gamechanger in the Q-commerce sector.

He said this in chat with newsmen while stressing the simplicity, seamless process and customer support that comes with the new FoodBag App.

Ifesinachi said NUBiA Mega Tech is a Pan-African technology company that is focused in offering variety ofsoftware products centered around lifestyle and more, with users’ comfort in mind.

His words: “The goal here is to provide user-friendly products that will improve the everyday life ofindividuals and businesses through technology to meet the evolving needs in every market we serve.

“NUBiA Mega Tech will also provide customers with excellent customer support to ensure they have a seamless experience using any of its products.”

On the latest initiative, Ifesinachi said: “The FoodBag App is aimed at providing a simpler and more efficient way to shop smarter and faster.

“With a click, the FoodBag App provides a huge selection of restaurants, home-made meal choices, groceries, and pharmaceutical products.

“With FoodBag’s cutting-edge technology, you are assured of lightning-fast delivery and 24/7 customer assistance. The objective is to provide everyone with quick and simple access to anything they desire.

“FoodBag App is a complete game changer in the Q-commerce industry,” he stressed. He also reiterated how passionate he is about creating game-changing software solutions that willtransform how people live and work.

“With relentless pursuit of innovation and commitment to excellence, NUBiA Mega Tech will always strive to deliver high quality products and customer experiences,” he added.