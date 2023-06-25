Fola David’s ‘Live Painting’ excites audience at President Tinubu’s inaugural ball

Nigeria’s foremost speedopainter, Dr. Fola David has yet consolidated his status as Nigeria’s best sought after artist at the inaugural ball of President Bola Tinubu where he made a live painting to the cheer of a wide audience.

The 1hour 30 minutes painting presented an image of the entire ball captured to preserve a moment in time and to represent the unity in diversity of a beautiful nation.

The vivacious and harmonious colours captured the atmosphere in the hall as the work will forever grace the halls of the presidential villa.

As the highlight of the inauguration ball was the unveiling and presentation of painting to President Tinubu and Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu as well as the Vice President, Kashim Shettima and his wife, Natalie Shettima.

Impressed by the work, the excited first and second family graciously strike apose with the painting and the artist.

Commenting, David said, “I am pleased with the outcome of the painting and happy with the reaction of President Bola Tinubu upon presentation. Having my artwork in the presidential villa is a dream come true.”

Speedpainting is an artistic technique where the artist has a limited time to complete an artwork, an area which David has carved a niche to entertain event audience.

The artwork will find its permanent home in Aso Villa, the workplace and official residence of the President of Nigeria.