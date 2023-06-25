Focus on economic recovery to tackle unemployment, ICAN tells Tinubu

President Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

President Bola Tinubu has been advised to focus on policies that will lead to economic recovery in the country as a way of tackling unemployment that has gone beyond bearable level.



The charge was given on Saturday in Ota, Ogun State by the Chairman, Ota and District Society of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Rev. Paul Akinloye, during his investiture as the 12th chairman of the district.



Akinloye, who was inducted into office along other members of the executive, opined that criminal activities in the country shot beyond imaginable level because of the high level of unemployment.



“This is a challenging and tough period in our country, as the new administration settles down, my advice for the President is to focus on policies that will revive the economy and lead to the revival of businesses and industries at all levels. We have high level of crime rate because of unemployment. Many people don’t have jobs, the cost of living is also high at the same time.



“The state of our infrastructure should also be improved upon. Look at Ogun State and Ota, where we are, one of the industrial hubs of Ogun State, the roads are in bad condition. A lot of people would have loved to attend this event, but they could not come because of bad roads.



“We must also eliminate corruption in all spheres. If we don’t do that, corruption will kill the country. I also appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience and let us give our leaders the chance to prove their worth,” he noted.



Reeling out what he plans to do during his tenure, Akinloye said he would start work on the construction of the permanent secretariat of the district.



He also promised to improve revenue generation and the welfare of members.



The President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Okwuosa, in his message, expressed delight at the progress being made by the ICAN family in the district.



He enjoined them not to relent and to work as a team to further move the district forward.

In her valedictory speech, the immediate past Chairman, Mrs Olabisi Enitan, thanked members for the support given her during her tenure.



She listed the various programmes she embarked upon and called for the cooperation of members with the new leadership.