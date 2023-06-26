Focus on economic recovery to tackle unemployment, ICAN charges Tinubu

By Adesina Wahab

The Institute of Chartered Accounts of Nigeria, ICAN, has advised President Bola Tinubu to focus on policies that will lead to economic recovery in the country as a way of tackling the unemployment that has gone beyond bearable level.

Chairman of Ota District of ICAN, Rev. Paul Akinloye, who gave the advice during his investiture as the 12th chairman of the district, said criminal activities in the country shot beyond imaginable level because of high level of unemployment.

He said: “This is a challenging and tough period in our country. As the new administration settles down, my advice for the President is to focus on policies that will revive the economy and lead to the revival of businesses and industries at all levels.

‘’We have high level of crime rate because of unemployment. Many people don’t have jobs, the cost of living is also high at the same time.

“The state of our infrastructure should also be improved upon. Look at Ogun State and Ota, where we are, one of the industrial hubs of Ogun State, the roads are in bad condition. A lot of people would have loved to attend this event, but they could not come because of bad roads.

“We must also eliminate corruption in all spheres. If we don’t do that, corruption will kill the country. I also appeal to Nigerians to exercise patience and let us give our leaders the chance to prove their worth.

Reeling out what he planned to do during his tenure, Akinloye said he would start work on the construction of the permanent site.

The President of ICAN, Dr Innocent Okwuosa, in his message, expressed delight at the progress being made by the ICAN family in the district.