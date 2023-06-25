Flooding: We’ll clear all waterways, canal, Ondo govt assures residents

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Ondo state government has assured residents of the state of proper clearing of all waterways and canals to reduce flood incidences in the state.

The Acting Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, gave the assurance during an on-the-spot assessment to areas affected by flood by the 17 hours of rain that fell in Akure, the state capital, which resulted in flooding of some houses and property.

Ayedatiwa appealed to residents to desist from improper disposal of waste which blocks river channels in the state to pave way for the free flow of water.

Some areas affected by the flood include; Ala waterway, Ayedun, Araromi Axis, Irese axis in Akure South and Ifedore council areas as residents could not hide their emotions on the extent of damage done by the flood.

The Acting governor, sympathised with residents affected by the flood and assured of prompt intervention to the incident.

According to him ” the state government had released counter part funds to partner relevant agencies to clear and expand canals and waterways to avoid flood incidences in the future.

“We want to appeal to residents to desist from throwing waste into drainages. This act causes hindrance in water flow thus makes it difficult.

“Please, you have to cooperate with the environmental officers and pay your dues adequately for them to come pack your wastes.

“The government of Ondo state has released counterpart funds to partner with other relevant agencies to expand the water ways for easy flow of water.

“I want to assure you that there will be prompt intervention to clear the water channels for easy movement of water,” he said.

Also,Member Representing Akure south Constituency 1, Stephen Abitogun and Chairman Akure south local government, Gbenga Olaniyi assured of quick intervention to avert the flood.

The Olurese of Irese, Oba Ahmed Saka and the Alaaye of Aaye community, Oba Peter Adeoye thanked the Acting Governor for the prompt response as they look forward to government assistance in no distant time.

Recall that the Olu of Irese town, Oba Ahmed Saka, had expressed worries over the danger of plying the road during the rainy season because it is always flooded.

Oba Saka said the excessive flood has brought untold hardship to the community, noting that goods and property worth millions of naira have been lost to the flood, which entered into residents’ homes and shops.

According to him, the excessive flooding in the community especially during the rainy season had hindered development with many residents shutting down their local businesses and leaving the town.

While blaming the deplorable condition of the major access road into the town for the constant flooding, the Irese traditional ruler said vehicle owners in the town and commuters spend unquantifiable man-hours anytime the road is submerged by the flood.

He, however, appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the community by helping to fix the road and channel the water properly to avoid its constant flooding of the only accessible road to the town.

“Although, we appreciate the state government for the ongoing construction from Akure to Irese road. It’s a kind gesture and welcome development by our people.

“But we are pleading that the same gesture should be extended to Irese and Aaye town in Ifedore because this is the only road that links both Ifedore and Akure South LGAs together.

“And in doing this, this issue of flood taking over the major road of the community would stop and residents would finally heave a sigh of relief without any fear of their house, shops or businesses being submerged,” he added.